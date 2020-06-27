National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced there will be a water outage in the Kampala Metropolitan Service area tomorrow (Sunday).

According to a communication from NWSC, the outage is aimed at ensuring engineers undertake routine maintenance works at the “Ggaba Umeme substation to improve power supply reliability at Ggaba waterworks”

“Subsequently, water production in all treatment plants, pumpage at all booster stations and supply networks within Kampala will be affected,” the statement reads in part.

The water interruption according to NWSC will run throughout the day, starting at 8:00 am on Sunday.

“Customers are therefore advised to store water and use it sparingly as it takes time for the system to stabilize after a total plant shutdown,” the statement continues.

They also advise that it may not be an immediate return to normal water flow as the system takes time to stabilize after ‘total plant shut down’.