Customers are now able to do their shopping at Shell Select shops through a new online shopping platform dubbed “Click to Collect or Deliver”, Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that markets and distributes Shell branded products has announced.

According to Moses Kebba, the Vivo Energy Marketing Manager, this was part of their efforts in the fight against Coronavirus by avoiding physical cash .

“Owing to the new reality presented by the coronavirus pandemic, it is important for businesses to innovate and find safer and more hygienic ways to serve customers as we continue to exercise caution to stem the spread of this pandemic,”Kebba said.

“ The Shell “Click to Collect or Deliver” service provides a convenient, quick and efficient shopping solution that allows for contactless shopping. This service will help many customers who are concerned about their health, and the health of others, do their shopping without the need to step in the store.”

Describing the new services as convenient, safe and fast, the Vivo Energy Marketing Manager said it will allow shoppers spend less time walking through the supermarket aisles.

“Using your phone, you can just pick your items, add them to your cart and have them ready for pickup by the time you arrive, or delivered to your doorstep in case you are stuck at home. The Shell Select stores are widely spread out across Kampala allowing our customers easy access to our affordable high quality products,” Kebba added.

He noted that several Shell Select stores have now gone live and are already trading online including Shell Bugolobi, Shell Kabalagala, Shell Kireka, Shell Kasangati, Shell Kira road, Shell Ntinda, Shell Bunga, Shell Lugogo, Shell Najjera and Shell Gayaza.

He revealed that their plan is for all Shell Select shops in the country to get onto the platform in due course.

According to Kebba, the company has also entered into partnership with Sendy to make swift and timely home deliveries.

“We strive to deliver a pleasurable retail experience for our customers. Providing a choice of reliable, convenient and affordable delivery options is essential and it is the reason we collaborated with Sendy. These riders have been trained in social distancing and hygiene measures, and will deliver the goods safely and in good time,” Kebba said.

Under the Shell “Click to Collect or Deliver” service, all payments will be contactless via a standalone Shell Payments App as well as through mobile money, bank transfer or by card.