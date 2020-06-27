The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija has effected a number of appointments, transfers and leave of officers in Uganda Prisons.

According to a June,26, 2020 message, Frank Baine, the prisons spokesperson has now been elevated to the Commissioner of Prisons in charge of Corporate Affairs in the correction institution.

The changes have also seen Francis Magomu appointed as the officer in charge of Security and Service Operations and will now hand over the Custodial Services to Assistant Commissioner of Prisons, Apollo Baker Asinjah who has been appointed the acting Commissioner in charge of custodial services.

Raphael Olinga is now the Commissioner of Prisons in charge of Product Promotion and Distribution whereas Gervase Tumuhimbise is appointed the Commissioner of Prisons in charge of General Administration and Social Welfare Services among other transfers and changes in the Uganda Prisons Services.

“These orders take immediate effect. All leave must strictly be taken outside the Institutions. The Director Administration should facilitate execution of these orders without delay,” Dr.Byabashaija’s message reads in part.

Background

The Commissioner General of Prisons in May told the Nile Post that he was to oversee a transition in the institution before he retires.

Dr.Byabashaija who joined the Uganda Prisons Services in 1983 and became the Commissioner General in 2005 said he is not yet satisfied that the 1990s generation can ably take over the mantle and admitted he needs the two year term to mentor them.

“I am not satisfied (that they are ready). It is what I am going to do in the next two years to make sure they are ready. I want to oversee a transition from my generation to the next generation. I have been here for quite some time and if you depart badly, you can cause some instability in the institution,”Byabashaija told the Nile Post in an exclusive interview last month.

President Yoweri Museveni earlier this year reappointed Dr.Johnson Byabashaija as the Uganda Prisons Commissioner General in a two year contract extension.