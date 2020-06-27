Parliament yesterday passed a Shs 1.087 trillion supplementary budget, four days to the end of the financial year 2019/2020.

The minister of state for Economic Planning, David Bahati said from this amount, Shs 920 billion will be for recurrent expenditure and Shs166 billion for development expenditure.

Bahati said Shs 455 billion will be used to capitalize the Uganda Development Bank so as to support the private sector that has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health was given Shs 89 billion to help in procuring face masks for the nationals, procurement of the testing kits and laboratory consumables.

In this same supplementary budget, the Office of the Prime Minister received Shs 45 billion, Ministry of Trade was given Shs 100 billion, Microfinance Support Centre got 50 billion and the Uganda Revenue Authority was allocated Shs 45.67 billion.

The Office of the President was given Shs 254 billion.