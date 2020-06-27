Miss D

Most men who are seeing someone outside their marriage always tell themselves that this is a side dish and that it is just about the crazy sex that their wives don’t offer at home.

Some men have told themselves that for as long as they don’t fall for the other woman, it doesn’t really amount to cheating.

And that their love for the main chic will always be intact.

And yet I know of marriage that have lost meaning because he forgot and called out the side dish’s name.

All he had on his mind before he entered the main cucci was the side piece’s tight cucci.

When you lay down with someone, you may not control the emotional attachment that comes with it.

Feelings start creeping in when it is so good and you feel the need to make it a constant.

It feels tight enough. It holds you inside like nothing you have felt in a while. When they have mastered the art of moving their waist in ways you have only dreamt about.

When she can kegel when you are deep inside her, you will be addicted.

Good sex is addictive but it is an addiction that wears off as fast as it begins.

It is an addiction that eventually runs out of fashion and starts to bore its victim. Ever wonder why sex with a side bird is so nice and gets you to a happy place?

It is the smell of new cucci.

Anything new is exciting. You can’t get enough of it.

The late-night hours apart help a lot.

The more you have to stay away to be with the mother of your kids, the more you want the other woman.

It plays on your psychology and you start believing that because you give time to your family, the new the cucci is not worth the guilt.

When you get rid of the guilt then you start making it official with the other person.

Some men don’t know this, but not all side dishes are in it for the money.

Some are just using you to hold the fort for better game or even a lifetime partner.

I have read about people encouraging the whole side dish syndrome, but my 50 cent is, learn to have better sex at home.

Don’t close your mind off certain things.

Learn not to believe that just because your partner is introducing something new in the bedroom, s/he must be dishing it out.

It is 2020, there is more material about sex out there than there is about the prices of diapers in case you decide the only way to make your side dish truly yours is by letting go of the condom and planting a live seed.

Learn to be open-minded in the bedroom.

Try new things once in a while. Side-dish cucci is nice, but what happened with the main cucci will happen with the side cucci.

You get used to each other, you start getting attached, feelings come in and it sort of becomes a second marriage and the routine will push you to try and replace that side-dish.

Believe it or not, the moment the main cucci gets to know about your escapades, it is game over. No matter how strongly you feel about the side-dish, the main one retains the power over that machine.

Other than moving from one cucci to another, learn to explore from home. Introduce new things. Roleplay if you have to.

Take time off from the kids and ignite your sex life.

The moment you open that door of side dishes, know that it will be harder to close it.

‘Whorism’ begins the day you decide to dip it in a loose port.

Miss D is a sex expert and love counsellor. Her column, Lets Talk about sex runs on The Nile Post every Saturday.