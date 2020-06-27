Gen. Mugisha Muntu has stepped down as the national coordinator for the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) to enable him contest as the party flag bearer for the 2021 general elections.

In a June 26, 2020 letter to the party deputy national coordinator in charge of finance and administration, Muntu said he was leaving office as provided for in the party’s constitution.

“I wish to further express my appreciation to the National Interim Committee, all members and supporters of the party for the cooperation accorded to me while serving at the helm of the Alliance for National Transformation,” he said.

In a separate statement by the party, confirmed the development by describing it as a great milestone.

“This is an important part of the philosophy and culture of the Alliance for National Transformation. The ANT philosophy of institutional building is that out or inside government, we seek to build ourselves as a political party backed by structures, procedures and processes that are strong enough to outlive its individual members,” the statement read in part.

The opposition political party said relinquishing office clears and levels up the playing field for all aspirants for presidential flag bearer in the party.

“That is how we at the ANT would like to be treated in any contest where we engage. We want fair play and we shall endeavor to play fair to all aspirants.”

Alice Alaso has now assumed the office previously held by Gen.Muntu.

On Monday, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) announced it had started the hunt for 2021 polls presidential flag bearer and asked members interested to pick and fill forms.

The party deputy spokesperson, Sulaiman Kakaire said they cannot close the process to other people in favour of only one person(Mugisha Muntu).

“We opened the process and it is purely in line with one of our values and virtues as a party that believes in internal democracy that we stand for as a political party. We cannot be seen to close to processes that may be available to other individuals,” Kakaire said.

Gen.Muntu is the founder of the Alliance for National Transformation party having departed from Forum for Democratic Change in 2018 over what he termed as “ideological” differences.

By seeking to be the flag bearer for ANT, Muntu is looking at contesting in the forthcoming 2021 presidential elections.