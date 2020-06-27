Six people have been confirmed dead after they drowned in Lake Nyagugwo, which separates Pallisa and Ngora Districts in Eastern Uganda.

Jane Francis Atuko, the chairperson LC 3 Agile sub-county in Pallisa district confirmed the tragic news Saturday morning.

She identified the dead as; Apio Lucy, Adongo Mary all are twins aged 47, Janet Mudondo, 46, Loyce Ibuge, 52, Malisa Atim, 16, and baby identified as Loy Adeke.

According to Atuko the victims were returning from Ngora district where they had gone to bury a relative. The accident occurred last evening at 6:45 pm.

She attributed the cause of the accident to overloading and strong winds that hit the lake at the time they were crossing.

She said this accident has caused a big loss to the sub-county as she advised residents using the lake to desist from overloading undersized boats.

By the time of filing this report, two bodies had been recovered and a team of residents is combing the lake in search of other missing bodies.

Katuro Paul a resident of Agule says the government should consider putting a ferry on that lake to avert such incidents.

This incident has happened barely 6 months after a family of four people from Ngora district perished in the same spot.