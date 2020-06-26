Production of the two Uganda Airlines A330 aircraft by French company, Airbus is almost ready, government has said.

Uganda Airlines has two of the 337 firm orders from 22 operators by Airbus for A330neos which is a wide-body jetliner.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Works spokesperson, Susan Kataike tweeted photos of the aircraft in the final assembly line.

“Uganda Airlines Airbus A330 enters final assembly line. December 2020 here we come. Still on course,”Kataike said in captions accompanying the tail of one of the Airbus aircraft.

Last year, Uganda revived its national carrier after being down for over 18 years and is expected to get a new A330-800 Airbus plane later this year and another one will follow for long-distance flights.

Government last year secured its two Airbus A330-800Neo order, after paying $20 million to the manufacturers as the country gears up for the second phase of its growth plan with long overhaul flights after the regional ones started last year.

In February, Uganda Airlines CEO Cornwell Muleya revealed that the national carrier will receive its new airbus aircraft in December and start operations by early 2021.

The national carrier will target Dubai, London and Chinese market in Guangzhou for its long routes overseas.