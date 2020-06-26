Today, TECNO Mobile Uganda, the global premier mobile phone brand has again joined hands with MTN Uganda to launch the latest addition in the Camon series popularly known for taking ultra-clear day and night photos.

Customers who buy the Camon 15 will automatically get connected with a free SIM card plus 3GB free every month for three months from MTN.

Among upgraded features on the TECNO CAMON 15 is the camera, which can easily be considered to be the best in the smartphone market. It comes with a 48MP AI Quad camera set-up at the back to give customers more appealing and professional photos.

“Last year we launched a partnership with MTN in an effort to enhance the value of TECNO smartphone offers to our customers. We are here today to continue fulfilling our promise of enabling all Ugandans to experience the best smartphones while using the best internet connectivity in the country. We chose to partner with MTN because we are both customer centric brands and this partnership is for the benefit of both our customers.” Said Shiva Zhong, the TECNO country director.

We wish things were not as they are right now, however, we are very grateful to all our customers who are still supporting us, and I want to say we treasure you and don’t take this for granted. We are launching this powerful device as a thank you to all our loyal and new customers but also enable us to adopt to the “new normal” of doing everything online directly on our phones from anywhere.

The new device that has an appealing gradient color design and exquisite textural lines comes with a four rear camera set up; 48MP as the main camera, 2MP for a perfect bokeh effect, 2MP for macro photography and the new TAIVOS AI Lens specially for ultra-clear night shots.

This time, CAMON 15 takes the unprecedented step to start TAIVOS™ (TECNO artificial intelligence vision optimization solution) to bring you truly ultra-clear night shots.

The Ultra Night Lens makes better edge correction and multi-frame noise reduction, producing more pure and clear night shot. Reduce over exposure to restore true night scene in all directions, improve the image brightness and dynamic range at the same time, shooting brighter photos in dark environments.

The Camon 15 comes with a bigger battery of 5000mAh to keep customers powered for longer as they enjoy their day to day lives while using the phone.

It has also been installed with 64GB ROM+ 4GB RAM storage space to enable users have all their files, photos, music, movies to mention but a few, in the palm of their hands.

Camon 15 comes in three versions; Camon 15, Camon 15 Air and Camon Premier. Camon 15 is in three amazing colors of Shoal Gold, Fascinating Purple and Dark Jade while Camon 15 Premier is in two colors of Ice Jadeite and Opal White and lastly Camon 15 Air in three colors of Malachite Blue, Ice Lake Blue and Misty Grey.

All these are available countrywide in TECNO branded shops and MTN Service Centres near you.

The launch comes with a lot of benefits to customers. All customers that purchase Camon 15 or Camon 15 Air get Free 3GB internet data every month for three months and 100% data bonus on every data bundle purchased.

Tecno Mobile Uganda joined hands with a very strong partner MTN, who are giving our customers a free MTN SIM card plus free MBs for the first three months when they buy the Camon 15 and on many of our other smartphones.

“We urge, all customers to get this new photo genius device from any TECNO branded shop or MTN Service center near them and enjoy the benefits that come with it”, concluded Shiva.

“MTN is proud to partner with Tecno in launching yet another top of the range yet affordable smartphone”, said Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer.