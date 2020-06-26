Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango has said that Police is set to crack down on people who are hosting house parties during curfew hours.

Onyango said in a tweet that the crackdown will start this weekend following a tip-off from their intelligence sources.

“We have received intelligence info that there are pple who are taking advantage of the curfew, they stock their drinks early & invite their friends for house parties on weekends.Then they leave at 6:30am 2 go home.This weekend we are ready for the patrols. No more house parties,” Onyango said in a tweet.

We have received intelligence info that there are pple who are taking advantage of the curfew, they stock their drinks early & invite their friends for house parties on weekends.Then they leave at 6:30am 2 go home.This weekend we are ready for the patrols. No more house parties. — Patrick Onyango (@Patrickonyango1) June 26, 2020

All social, cultural, religious and political gatherings are some of the activities that were banned for an indefinite period by President Yoweri Museveni as one of the measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

Police in Nansana, today evening carried out an operation in and around Makutano Hotel and found people defying Presidential directives. We found the sauna functional, the bar open and business as usual. Over 30 people were arrested and detained at Nansana Police Station. pic.twitter.com/6Ypeuo5hLR — Patrick Onyango (@Patrickonyango1) June 21, 2020

On Sunday last week, police arrested thirty people who were found enjoying sauna, lodge services and alcohol in Nansana.