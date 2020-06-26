Singer Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda has claimed he has made clear his intentions to NBS TV’s news anchor Sheila Nduhukire whom he insists is his dream wife.

Benda, while speaking to NBS TV’s Uncut show claimed that he has for quite some time harbored feelings for the Live at 9 news anchor, and he has told her of the same.

“I have watched her on TV for some time, I am single myself and I am sure she is the kind of person I want. I need to meet her parents and lay my intentions bear,” Benda claimed.

The singer claimed he has already told Nduhukire of the same and she is aware.

“She knows it, we can do this,” he claimed.

Benda, a first-class chemical engineering degree holder first confessed his attraction to Nduhukire on Twitter in April.

“23rd April an angel was given to us…She grew into a graceful confident woman of character…what a time to be alive…allow me wish my everyday crush a happy birthday…The sunshine,” Ykee Benda tweeted and immediately replaced his profile picture with that of Sheila.

Following his confessions, Benda was advised by fellow singer Alexander Bagonza alias Apass alias Apass to divert his energies elsewhere because his quest for Sheila would ‘end in tears’.

Meanwhile, Nduhukire has remained silent with no single response to Ykee Benda’s proclamations.