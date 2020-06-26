Musician Ykee Benda has advised fellow artiste Big Eye to stop lamenting in public about his plight and, “stand up and fight like a man.”

Appearing on NBS TV’s Uncut programme, Ykee Benda (real names Wycliff Tugume) said, “All musicians are badly off right now (in the Covid19 lockdown). It is just that some of us don’t publicize this.”

He advised Big Eye (real names Ibrahim Mayanja) to remember that, “You have children. Your children are growing up and they will see how you were behaving and that is not good. They want to see you stand up and fight like a man.”

Big Eye has recently threatened to sue the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and President Museveni for Shs270m. Through his lawyer Jonathan Kiryoowa, Big Eye claims that in the year 2011, he was part of Museveni’s campaign trail as a performing artiste and his ‘energetic’ performances partly contributed to the re-election of Museveni.

But several commentators have dismissed Big Eye’s latest threat as a ploy to extract a pay off from the NRM.

Ykee Benda says Big Eye should come up with other ideas on how to make money instead of pleading with NRM to pay him.

In the same interview, Ykee Benda explained the inspiration for his latest song was his one year-old son. He said that the birth of his son is the most important event that has ever occurred in his life. He thought long and hard about what he could do to express to his son and the woman who gave birth to him what that event means to him.

He urged all men and parents to never abandon their children because you cannot predict what blessings they bring into one’s life.

The musician who is a former Chemical Engineer, however, surprised many by declaring that he has a serious crush on NBS TV’s Live at 9 news anchor Sheila Nduhukire. He said that if given a chance, he would like to meet Nduhukire’s parents and declare his intentions to them.