Makerere University has deferred admission on Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) for all first year students for the 2020/2021 Academic year, the university has announced.

The university’s Academic Registrar Alfred Masikye Namoah said in a statement the decision follows guidance from the Joint East African Medical and Dental Council (EAMDC).

Nile Post understands that an inspection team from the EAMDC recommended for the closure of Makerere’s Dental School following an inspection that found it lacking the minimum requirements to teach the course in July last year.

The report from EAMDC also stated that Makerere had inadequate staffing and infrastructure and therefore should close its College of Health Sciences for an indefinite period until its improved.

Masikye, in her statement that has been accessed by Nile Post has noted that Makerere is making progress on the issues raised.

She said, “The university is making good progress to address the issues and meet the requirements by the Council for the next inspection expected in July 2020.

The university has now recalled the advert for the Dental Surgery degree and Masikye has advised all applicants for Private Sponsorship for the 2020/2021 Academic year to “adjust/amend their applications with other choices available.

Makerere had earlier this month released the lists of those who had been admitted on Government sponsorship and the registrar said that those who were admitted to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery will have to be shifted to other courses.

“Accordingly, candidates admitted to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery programme on government sponsorship for 2020/2021 Academic year will be shifted to other choices that they applied for on their application forms and where they meet the cut-off points for Makerere University,” Masikye added.

Makerere University regretted the inconveniences caused to all applicants and stakeholders.