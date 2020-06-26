The National Association of the Deaf Blindness in Uganda(NADBU) wants all the information related to Covid-19 pandemic be transcribed and made available to people who are deaf or blind.

While addressing the media yesterday, the executive director,NADBU, John Waswa said people living with disability find it hard to get critical and life saving information regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that since the pandemic has taken a toll on every member of the community, there is need for the deaf and blind people to also get crucial information regarding the virus.

He expressed concern over the recently announced roadmap for the forthcoming elections which states that that campaigns should be conducted through the media.

Despite numerous calls from political actors rejecting this new normal, he said persons with disabilities especially the deaf and blind be completely left out.

“Electoral commission needs to partner with us so that we can reach out to our members to disseminate information to all our members in accessible formats,” he said.

He said although there are efforts to reach out to the deaf through sign language interpreters, the ministry of Information and National Guidance should ensure the captioning of large print and use of a braille format to cater those with reading abilities.

As the country joins the rest of the World to mark the Deaf Blindness Week, NADBU said they plan to launch a modified version of the face mask that caters for their needs.

“Any person who is willing to partner with us and produce more of these so that we distribute them to all our members in the general public, you are very welcome,” said Waswa