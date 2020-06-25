The Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki has unveiled a plan that will create a tax-paying culture among Ugandans.

Speaking during the Post Budget Speech e-conference on Wednesday in Kampala, Rujoki said because the Coronavirus pandemic has hit the economy hard, there is a need to get another plan.

“These are unprecedented times; the Corona pandemic has rapidly changed the way we operate, and we must adapt accordingly. We can no longer rely only on international trade and foreign assistance; we need to look within us as a country for sustenance,” Rujoki said.

He revealed that the government recently launched the Domestic Revenue Mobilization strategy which is expected to bring Uganda closer to attaining its target of 16% tax to GDP ratio.

The URA chief said in the new priority interventions in the National Development Plan (NDP), the tax body is expected to strengthen mobilization for national plan implementation.

“Given that tax education is the first step in the tax compliance administration pyramid. We thus hope to address this and some of the tools already identified are mobile tax offices as well as tax compliance centres,” the URA Commissioner General said.

Data stewardship

The URA chief explained that by enhancing data stewardship, data acquisition, and integration mechanisms, the tax body will ensure many people meet their taxpaying obligations.

He also emphasized improvement in data usage, integration, increase compliance to data standards and controls, improves data completeness and accuracy, and increase data governance, awareness, and maturity.

According to Rujoki, URA will also emphasize implementing Small and medium business compliance strategies by nurturing SMEs, know who and how many they are but also take revenue services closer to them through mobile offices and apps.

“To improve compliance and ultimately increase revenue yield, we have to improve the experience that our clients encounter when they interact with us. Therefore, we shall improve client service management and ensure clients experience the desired level of service quality which is reliable, available, suitable, accessible, timely, easy to use, and cost-effective,” he said.

The URA chief said the tax body will implement a modernized contact centre that will ensure an effective client relationship and feedback management mechanisms.

Rukoki noted they will ensure the use of all functionalities of the existing technologies are known and utilized before new technologies are recommended.

“URA shall strive for excellence in whatever it does, seek good practices in and beyond the industry and foster a culture of innovation. We shall consistently serve our clients with impeccable conduct, paying attention to rules and regulations and taking responsibility for our actions through,” he said.

“Our overarching strategy is to promote a taxpaying culture through engaged citizenry, productive partnerships, leveraging technology, data, and innovative staff.”