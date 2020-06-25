The army has arrested the car commander and his junior for shooting dead a lay reader in Kasese District in western Uganda early this week.

Benon Musimenta, a lay reader at Kogore Church of Uganda under the South Rwenzori diocese was on Wednesday morning shot dead by a UPDF officer while riding on a motorcycle with his wife to the garden at Karungibati, along the Hima- Kasese road.

According to the deceased’s wife, Allen Musimenta, the UPDF soldier opened fire at the motorcycle before a bullet hit her husband in the neck.

However, according to the army spokesperson, Brig, Richard Karemire, the commander and his subordinate have since been arrested.

“Lt Talent Akampurira the Patrol Squad Commander and Private Lokwapa Abraham have been arrested following the death of a Church Leader in Kasese,” Karemire said.

Describing the incident as one that is highly regrettable, the UPDF spokesperson said the army extends its “deepest sympathy” to the deceased’s family but noted the culprit will face court soon.

“It was a very big mistake for the soldier to respond in such a manner. The military court will sit and they will be charged as investigations continue.”