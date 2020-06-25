Senegal’s President Macky Sall has quarantined himself after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The president tested negative but will self-isolate for two weeks as a precaution, his office said in a short televised statement.

A Senegalese lawmaker, Yeya Diallo, announced earlier on Wednesday that she had tested positive for the virus.

She called on people to take essential personal measures such as maintaining hygiene and social distancing.

Senegal has so far confirmed 6,129 cases including 93 deaths.

Ten days ago, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and first family had to be tested for Covid-19 after four members of staff tested positive. Kenyan officials announced stricter access to the president.

