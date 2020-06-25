By Hassan Ssentongo Famous Ugandan dance Valentino Richard Kabenge is taking his craft a step further with a reality show on YouTube.

The show called Dance With Valentino, hosted by the ballroom dancer will start this July. The YouTube channel will also go by that name: Dance with Valentino.

Kabenge has become famous in musical circles for crafting sensuous choreography for music videos that star musicians like Rema in Touch my Body and Winne Nwagi in Jangu.

In these music videos, Valentino helps the musicians explore their fiery, dominant natures that are encouraged by the ballroom dancing tradition. Valentino challenges his stars to show off their sexuality, coy or fiery. The music videos have racked up thousands of views.

Valentino now wants to extend the service to all who are eager to explore the secrets and benefits of professional dance. In Dance with Valentino, he will encourage his guests not only to find their dance bone but to reminisce about their lives, share their trials and triumphs.

The show could not have come at a better time as many entertainers, like ordinary Ugandans, have been forced to stay at home due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Veteran actress Sarah Kisauzi has already signed on as a guest ready to step out of her comfort zone. The actress who has shone on stage and in film will for the first time also display her skills on the dance floor.