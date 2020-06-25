Events promoter Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex, and National Resistance Movement supporter and fellow events promoter Balaam Barugahara were yesterday spotted together, raising eyebrows of yet another ‘deal’.

The two were pictured seated together at a yet to be identified hangout suspected to be in Kampala.

Balaam has been the mediator for talks between opposition leaning people power pressure group supporters and President Museveni, who is the chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Hence, the picture of Balaam together with Abitex sparked a social media debate over what could have been happening.

According to information obtained by Nile Post, Abitex (the president of promoter association) and Balaam (the secretary) were in preparations for a meeting with fellow events promoters and artistes which is scheduled for Friday in Makindye.

The meeting will seek to identify challenges faced by promoters and artistes during the COVID-19 lockdown and how to mitigate them.

Among other issues to be discussed in the meeting is to seek intervention from President Museveni and the government to support promoters and artistes to survive the pandemic.

Another source indicates that the meeting will seek to address the plight of supporters who incurred losses while organizing concerts for Bobi Wine.

“We have a meeting with all promoters in the country, artistes and comedians. As the president of promoters, I have called these people so we discuss how we are going to move forward during this hard time. We do not want people to die from their houses,” Abitex said.

He said that they will discuss how to agree with the government so the president can lift the lockdown on certain things that have been bringing in money for them.

Abitex also hinted on the money from the government to promoters who made losses while organizing concerts for Bobi Wine.

“We shall announce the way forward if the money is there to compensate those who lost money during Bobi Wine concerts. What we don’t want are people who claim to have made losses yet they did not organize any events,” Abitex said.

Balaam on his part reiterated that he will sue the government should there be compensation for those who did not make any form of losses.

“If they give money to people like those, then I will sue the person who will give them money,” Balaam said.