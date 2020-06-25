MTN has appointed Ibrahim Senyonga on its leadership team joining as the General Manager for the company’s Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), the firm announced in a statement.

In a statement, the firm said he brings to MTN over 16 years’ experience from the banking sector where he served several roles ranging from the regional manager at DFCU bank, head of retail banking, and acting executive director at KCB among others.

“Throughout his career, Mr. Senyonga has won more than 13 outstanding performance awards. As he transitions from the banking to the telecom sector, Mr. Senyonga observes that telecommunication remains an important sector that is relevant to the growth of all sectors being at the center of the paradigm shift in how businesses operate as communication and digital services continue to be more embedded in the needs of society,” the statement read.

MTN said Senyonga will be responsible for developing compelling value propositions for Enterprise Business as well as creating and implementing strategies to drive corporate sales revenue and customer satisfaction with the support of a highly motivated winning team.

Senyonga holds an MBA in Finance from University of Leicester (UK) and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Makerere University, along with various certificates inclusive of one in Economics from OXFORD University (UK) and Aquis Accredited Asset and Liabilities Management from INSEAD (France).

Outside work, Mr. Senyonga loves watching football and he is a loyal supporter of KCCA FC locally, Real