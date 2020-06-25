The judiciary has interdicted Cissy Mudhasi, the Masaka High Court Deputy Registrar over misconduct while performing her duties.

In a June 24, 2020 letter by Tom Chemutai, the acting Chief Registrar, Mudhasi issued ex parte orders that saw an interdicted Masaka Municipal Council cashier, Sauda Namuleme reinstated back to the office.

Namuleme had been interdicted over alleged embezzlement, abuse of office and causing financial loss to the Municipal Council.

According to the Chief Registrar, Mudhasi signed an interim order in which she considered issues that had not been prayed for by Namuleme and consequently reversed the interdiction.

The Chief Registrar explained that the Deputy Registrar issued garnishee orders in a case without ascertaining whether the respondents were party to it.

A garnishee order is one where the court directs a third party that owes money to the judgement debtor to instead pay the judgment creditor.

“This is to inform you that I am interdicting you under regulation 25(i) of the Judicial Service Commission Regulations 2005 for abusing judicial authority contrary to regulation 23(m) of the Judicial Service Regulations,2005; producing poor standard of work contrary to regulation 23 ( c ) of the Judicial Service Commission regulations 2005,” the letter reads in part.

She has also been interdicted for conducting herself in a manner prejudicial to the image, dignity, and reputation of the service contrary to regulation 23(a) of the Judicial Service Regulations 2005.

Disciplinary action

Consequently, the Chief Registrar has sent Cissy Mudhasi, the Masaka High Court Deputy Registrar to the Judicial Service Commission for disciplinary action and has therefore been asked to handover office, government property and any other court files to the court’s registrar.

“During the period of your interdiction, you will receive half pay off your monthly salary. You are also restricted from leaving Uganda without the permission of the Chief Registrar.”