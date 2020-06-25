Annet Nyakecho, the Tororo North MP and an ally to Gen Henry Tumukunde has been dropped as the chairperson Parliament’s Information, Communication, and Technology Committee (ICT) in new changes announced by the government chief whip, Ruth Nankabirwa.

Nyakecho will be replaced by Dokolo North MP Paul Amoru.

Nankabirwa made the changes on Wednesday while designating MPs from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to Parliament sectoral committees.

Amoru served as Nyakecho’s deputy for three years. He will be deputized by Luwero Woman MP Lillian Nakate.

Nyakecho was early this year arrested with former Security Minister, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde at his residence in Kololo. Tumukunde declared intentions to challenge President Museveni in the 2021 elections.

Jacob Oboth Oboth Oboth retained his docket as chairperson of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee and Henry Musasizi retained the chairpersonship of the Finance Committee of Parliament.

Kumama Nsamba was appointed to be the vice-chairperson of the Natural resources Committee.

Others whose leadership was renewed are: Hood Katuramu of Foreign Affairs; Dr Michael Bukenya (Health Committee); Alex Ndeezi (Gender Committee); Jacob Opolot (Education Committee) and Kiwanuka Keffa (Natural Resources).

Doreen Amule who will continue heading the Committee on Defence and Internal affairs while Robert Kafeero of Nakifuma remains head of the Committee on Physical Infrastructure.

Science and Technology will be headed by Bwiino Kyakulaga while Robert Ssebunya will head the committee on Trade and Tourism.

The committee on East African Affairs will be chaired by Sigulu Island legislator Abot George Auma.