The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has warned that health workers handling the Covid-19 pandemic will soon abdicate their responsibilities due to outstanding challenges including non-payment of allowances among others.

While addressing the media in Kampala on Wednesday, President UMA, Richard Idro, tasked the government to urgently resolve these outstanding issues regarding payment for health workers and the provision of more personal protective equipment (PPEs).

“Although Covid-19 treatment units are now receiving Personal Protective Equipment(PPEs), these are inadequate especially in the other areas of the hospital like in the emergency areas. For example in Kabale referral hospital, health workers outside Covid-19 isolation centres can only access two disposable masks, “he said.

Idro also asked the Ministry of Health to create a fund or any mechanism to compensate the health workers who get infected in the line of duty.

He hinted that there is a looming shortage of health workers as a result of the continued closure of medical schools.

Dr. Mukuza Muhereza, the secretary-general of the association said they have sampled Hoima and Fort Portal referral hospitals where they registered non-payment complaints.

“I was in Fort Portal and in the meeting we had, out of 50 people who were employed, only 4 were paid. I went to Hoima referral hospital and nobody was paid among the team that was there,” he said.

During the same meeting, the medical interns represented by Dr. Herbert Luswata urged the ministry to urgently resolve their period of service which expires in August 2020.

However, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said interns will be free to choose whether to remain serving in the health facilities where they have been placed or leave.

“If we are to retain anybody, they will have to make a short contract with us until they are validated and taken on by the Health Service Commission. We don’t extend internship because the internship period is fixed,” she said.

On the issue of non-payment of health workers’ allowances, Aceng said she will make a follow up with the permanent secretary on the matter.