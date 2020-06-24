Why is Castle Lager cancelling the 2020 edition of the Africa 5s?

Answer:-This is the time for the continent to show solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. We are a responsible brand that deeply cares for our consumers and have to prioritize the safety and well-being of our consumers.

Following discussions with other stakeholders, we have taken the decision not to look further at an alternative 2020 date, but rather move to 2021.

We have had to recognize the unprecedented and unforeseen nature of the current situation and have decided that cancelling the League is the safest option under these circumstances.

The campaign will be on hold until such a time where it is safe to continue and we will give our football-loving consumers the full experience as committed.

Will the cancellation affect the League in all participating countries or will it only affect South Africa?

Answer:-As AbinBev, the health and safety of our consumers is a high priority. We are also a global business and as a result, our measures are not only directed to the Africa zone but implemented globally as well.

The league consists of 16 African markets – the cancellation of the Continental Finals will affect all markets due to travel restrictions implemented by the various Governments to help flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19.

However, Zambia is fortunate to have received the green light to fully close off the League on its side. They will play between August & October 2020.

The campaign is powered by seven powerful brands within the AbinBev family. Nigeria has been partnered withTrophy; South Africa will be brought together byCastle Lager; Ghana powered byClub, Mozambique –Dourada; for Uganda, the leading brand isNile; while Botswana and Tanzania have partnered withCarling Black Label & Safarirespectively.

We, therefore, encourage consumers from the various countries to visit their respective brand communication platforms, alternatively visit www.Africafives.com / Twitter page:- @Africa Fives or follow the #Africa 5s to further communication on the campaign.

When will the League be played in 2021?

Answer:-Due to the numerous uncertainties around COVID-19, we are yet to determine the actual date of the campaign next year.

However, we can assure our consumers that, AbinBev is still fully committed to the #Africa5s property and that this campaign will continue in 2021.

What will happen to the countries which have already begun with the League?

Answer:-All markets, except Zambia, will effectively communicate cancellation of the 2020 Africa 5s campaign to all consumers.

Communication will also be made available on our campaign website and Social Media platforms as well as all partner brands’ communication platforms.

We encourage consumers from the various countries to visit the allocated brand communication platforms, where further details will be shared, alternatively, consumers can visit the campaign website www.Africa5s.com / Twitter page:- @AfricaFives or follow the #Africa 5s.

Registration is still open in all markets – what will happen to those who have already registered for the 2020 campaign?

Answer:-We have made changes to our campaign website, accommodating our announcement of the cancellation of the 2020 Africa 5s Campaign.

All 2020 entrants will have automatic entry into the 2021edition of the campaign, should they still be interested in participating.

Will the 2021 Continental Final event still take place in South Africa?

Answer:-Due to the numerous uncertainties around COVID-19, we are yet to determine what the plans will look like for 2021.

Our efforts at the moment are focused on Castle Lager and our partner brands’ role in flattening the curve in their respective countries.

We still have a long way ahead of us before planning for 2021 start, however, I can reassure our consumers that once we have reached that stage and plans are in place, we will communicate accordingly.

How will this cancellation affect the Superfan Experience?

Answer:-Our 2020 Africa 5s Continental Finals winners were meant to travel to Milan in Italy for the Milan derby between Inter Milan & AC Milan, hosted by our amazing partner and campaign ambassador – Samuel Eto’ o, however, given the current effects of COVID-19 globally, we later took a decision to replace the international trip with a monetary prize.

For the first time in the history of the Africa 5s, the winners were going to receive a monetary value of$15 000for each of the winning teams.

Cancellation of the 2020 edition, due to force majeure means that there won’t be Africa 5s Continental Champions this year.

We will further not transfer this 2020 Africa 5s winners’ prize to the 2021 edition.

Will Samuel Eto’o still be part of the campaign in 2021?

Answer:-Our partnership with Samuel Eto’o remains the same. He is still very much committed to this campaign, what this initiative stands for, and its role in uplifting communities within the African continent.

Before this cancellation announcement, we were looking forward to being with him once more in South Africa for this year’s Africa 5s Continental Final.