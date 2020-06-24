President Yoweri Museveni has described as a ‘rock’, the role first lady and Minister of Education, Janet Kataaha Museveni has played in the first family.

This was part of President Museveni’s message to the wife and first lady who turned 72 years of age, on June 24.

The President said, “On Maama @JanetMuseveni ‘s birthday this 24th of June, I would like to congratulate her. I thank her for being a rock to our family and mother to our larger family of Uganda.

May God continue to bless and keep her.”

While some might shrug off a birthday as a celebration for children, President Museveni does not.

The President has consistently sent a birthday message or two to the first lady every year through his verified Twitter handle.

Other people who sent in their regards, included the Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Frank Tumwebaze who thanked Janet for “always standing in the gap” for the nation.

He said, “Happy birth day Mama @JanetMuseveni . Thank you always for standing in the gap to intercede for our nation. May God continue to shower u with blessings of good heath & long life. You have been a strong pillar for Mzee in all his pro-people struggles. May you have many more!”