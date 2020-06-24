Uganda Police has mounted a search for a 64-year old grandmother suspected to be part of a gang of criminals robbing motorists in Kampala.

Wahil Ibrahim, 64, is on the run together with her niece Talal Kaibo after their accomplices Hussein Umar and Akasah Faizo were rounded off by police in Entebbe during a failed attempt at robbing a one James Ongom, an MPESA agent.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson Luke Owoyesirgyire, the duo always robs unsuspecting motorists by making use of their grandmother (Wahil) or their sister Talal who claims to be thirsty and in need of water to refresh.

“It is alleged that the duo hires Vehicles and is always in the company of either their sister Talal Kaibo or their grandmother, Wahil Ibrahim, 64, who is currently on the run. The two prime suspects approach their victim and send him or her for water or any refreshment as they rob whatever is in the cabin,” Owoyesigyire said.

When the driver refuses to move, the ladies then sedate him with a spray suspected to be caliform making the victim pass out and thereafter rob the victim’s money.

“The suspects have been conducting their criminal activities in Katwe, Jinja Municipality, Abayita Ababiri, Mbale and Kabalagala Townships. So far two victims have reported to Entebbe Police Station and investigations are still ongoing, three vehicles that were used in these thefts have also been impounded after they were tracked down with the help of the CCTV cameras,” Owoyesigyire added.