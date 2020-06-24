Government has defended the scientific election program that the Electoral Commission announced last week.

Addressing journalists last Tuesday, the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama said they had banned mass campaign rallies in favour of radios, TVs and social media for candidates to canvass for votes so as to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

A number of people, especially from the opposition have since poked holes into the revised road map.

On Tuesday, the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Ephraim Kamuntu presented a statement to parliament in regards the revised road map but said it was meant to safeguard Ugandans as they take part in the 2021 elections.

“Protecting the lives of the citizens and their property is the first duty of government. According to the Ministry of Health and the Scientific Advisory Committee, the restrictions on political gatherings should be maintained. The Electoral Commission has done a risk analysis, corona virus impact, and instituted mitigation measures in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health,”Kamuntu told parliament.

The Minister told parliament that whereas there is need for citizens’ constitutional rights to participate in an election protection, there is also need to preserve their health, adding that it is this balance that the Electoral Commission struck.

Quoting the Electoral Commission Act, Minister Kamuntu explained that the election body is given powers to take steps to ensure that there are secure conditions necessary for the conduct of any election in accordance with this Act or any other law but also to ensure that the candidates campaign in an orderly and organized manner.

“The Electoral Commission has stated that mass rallies will not be allowed but campaigns will be conducted mainly through media platforms. The Commission will issue specific guidelines for each electoral activity under this revised road map in due course and is engaging with various stakeholders on the same,”Kamuntu said.

He explained that the specific guidelines will include detailed information on specific requirements for nomination as a candidate, access to nomination forms, nomination fees and venues and conduct of campaigns and polling process.

Cost effective

Whereas many politicians have argued that it will be costly to pay to be hosted on shows on various radio stations and TVs as part of their campaigns, the minister on Tuesday told parliament that this form of campaigning will be cost effective.

“The above protective measures are not only for safety reasons but they are also cost effective and enhance election security especially regarding implementation of the laws on political gatherings and assemblies,” he said.

The minister asked political parties as well as individuals aspiring to contest as independent candidates to utilise the time provided in the revised road map and prepare to participate in the respective activities.

“More appeal goes to media owners to avail equal opportunities to all the candidates for fair press coverage.”

MPs punch holes

A section of Members of Parliament, especially from the opposition punched holes into the revised road map saying it will not achieve anything.

“If they are going to use radios and TVs, how will the deaf hear? Unfortunately, those of us who represent special interest groups were not consulted. We are not few. We are four million voters and even if you don’t for us, we vote for others,” said Hellen Grace Asamo, the representative for people with disabilities.

Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko also added his voice onto Asamo’s to express displeasure with the scientific election that he insisted has not catered for people with disabilities.

It’s unfair that the proposed scientific elections through the use of radios and TVs, does not cater for the special interest groups like the elderly, the deaf, the blind among others. I urge government to ensure that everyone is catered for in the electoral process,”Nsereko said.

Bugiri Municipality legislator, Asuman Basaalirwa urged government to declare a state of emergency to allow the extension of the forthcoming elections.

He argued that the Electoral Commission just like many Ugandans is not ready to have the elections and that the current situation does not allow for free and fair elections.

However, Bunyole West legislator, James Waluswaka encouraged MPs and other intending candidates to prepare and get ready for the forthcoming elections.

He warned against the idea of extending the polls saying it offends the law, adding that whether scientific or otherwise, the electorate will decide.