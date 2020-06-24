MoTIV, a community of artisans, tinkerers, creatives, content creators, product designers, woodworkers, and those whose main material is metal has launched a competition in which they will reward creative visual artists.

Christened the “Own the Wall Competition”it is targeting visual artists in the fields of photography, graphic design, graffiti, conceptual artists and designers, and artisans.

“This is one of the ways we are engaging the creative industry who are among the hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic. The competition will provide a platform for visual creative to have their work reach closer to the target market,” said MoTIV community manager, Eugene Kavuma.

He explained that the main reason for the establishment of MoTIV was to teach and train talented artisans, makers, thinkers, and designers but also create a platform to showcase undercapitalized brands and products, adding that the latest competition is one of those aimed at seeing that creative visual artists achieve their dreams.

According to Kavuma, the competition will also be an annual event to mark the official opening of East Africa’s biggest maker space.

He added that MoTIV is looking for artists who can come up with a concept for a wall mural that reflects values of courage, collaboration, and creativity.

The competition according to Kavuma will run for three weeks and will be judged by Kwizera, Kiggundu Rodney and Pamela Enyonu whereas the winner will walk away with shs2 million .

The top three winners will also be given two months free studio access, owning the MoTIV wall for 12 months and exhibiting their works in the MoTIV workspace.