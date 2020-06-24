Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda reached 805 as the Ministry of Health confirmed eight new cases on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The new cases according to the Ministry, included two more contacts to previously confirmed cases in Amuru and Kyotera districts, respectively. The total samples from alerts and contacts that were tested are 675.

The other six cases were confirmed from the 1,521 samples tested at the points of entry.

“Six of the cases were from truck drivers from Points of Entry: 3 from Mutukula, 2 from Elegu and 1 from Malaba,” the Ministry said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country has also registered 717 COVID-19 recoveries as per Wednesday with no death related to the Coronavirus.

Ministry of Health had earlier revealed that Uganda is currently at stage three of the pandemic with different clusters in the population testing positive of the virus with no direct contacts to indicate where they got infected.

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng urged the public to remain vigilant and follow all the guidelines to help the country not to enter the even more dangerous stage four of the pandemic.