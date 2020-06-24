The cabinet on Monday approved the creation of fifteen (15) new counties.

The approval was revealed by the cabinet spokesperson and the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba.

The approved counties, according to Nabakooba are; Kiboga West, Buhweju West, Lamwo East, Bugangaizi South, Chekwi East, Mulanda, Buwekula South, Kwania North, Kagoma North, Buyanja East, Ngariam, Agago West, Bukanga North, Bukimbiri and Nakaseke Central.

If the counties are approved by Parliament, they will be expected to start operation next year and according to Nabakooba, they will all have their representatives in the Parliament.

Social media reacts

Several social media users reacted to the creation of the new administrative units, asking whether that should be a priority at the moment.

“This is how you have systematically failed us in the name of decentralization. Who has petitioned you about the creation of these new counties?

#economiccivilwar,” one user noted.

Another, Male Henry Kenneth wrote: “What is the baseline for the creation of new counties, do we need these so many representatives? Why can’t you people think better for our country?”