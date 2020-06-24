Burundi’s parliament has approved Alain Guillaume Bunyoni as prime minister, the first person to take on the role in 22 years.

The position has been restored by newly elected President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who was sworn into office last week – two months sooner than planned as his predecessor, Pierre Nkurunziza, died earlier this month.

MPs also approved Prosper Bazombanza as the new vice-president.

The 60-year-old has served as vice-president before – under Mr Nkurunziza between 2014 and 2015.

For the last five year, Mr Bunyoni has been security minister and is a very influential figure in the ruling CNDD-FDD party.

The 48-year-old, who will be in charge of the cabinet, was a close ally of Mr Nkurunziza during his 15 years in power.

The new prime minister is under US government sanctions for his suspected role in violence and human rights violations during political unrest in 2015.

Burundi pulled out of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2017 amid ongoing investigations into the unrest that followed a failed coup attempt.

