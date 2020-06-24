Socialite Alicia Kembabazi alias Alicia Boss chic has claimed that fellow socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black did not receive Shs500m as everyone was made to believe.

In an interview with NBS Uncut, Alicia claims that she has undisputed sources who confirmed Bad Black received the only Shs5million.

“The government has a lot of priorities at the moment, distributing food, buying test kits, sustaining those that are unemployed due to the pandemic among others. Who can make such a move of awarding Bad Black Shs500m at this moment, yet she did not even have a contract,?” she claimed.

“It is true she deserves a token for her contribution, but she did not have a contract. I am very well informed that she went home with Shs5m and not Shs500m as she claims,” Alicia added.

According to Alicia, Bad Black is not the type that would have Shs 500m and stay the same.

“She would first tear that box and show everyone the money, then she would go all overspending. By now everyone would know and they would have seen the money. It is not there,” she said.

Bad Black clamored for Shs 500m settlement from the Ministry of Health for her role in a promotion on social distancing with truck drivers to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Following her appearance in the adverts on TV, Bad Black claimed she was not paid by the ministry and their partner brand house dubbed Precision Media.

She threatened to sue and also switch to Bobi Wine’s People Power pressure group before she was swayed by events promoter Balaam Barugahara who during a press conference indicated Shs500million had been deposited with Bad Black.

Bad Black confirmed the development and also added she would vote President Museveni and fully support the NRM in 2021 elections.

Bad Black was contacted to respond to allegations by Alicia but she did not pick calls.