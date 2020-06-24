The acting Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has flagged off a “scientific” Court of Appeal criminal session at Mbarara High Court circuit.

The session which will handle 40 appeals, will be handled by Justices, Elizabeth Musoke, Stephen Musota and Remmy Kasule.

On Tuesday, Dollo and the panel of justices first sensitized the appellants at Mbarara prisons about the scientific session.

The appellants were told that the session had been delayed by the current Coronavirus pandemic which had paralysed all court operations.

“We should have come here earlier this year but because of the Coronavirus, all activities were stopped including court session. However, due to the big number of cases, we decided to hold a scientific session,” the acting Chief Justice told the appellants.

“We cannot hold normal court sessions because the rules of safety do not allow, so we decided to apply technology where you will not go in court in town but you will still be in court.”

He asked the appellants to trust the system as the procedure will be almost like it happens in the normal court session even though judges and appellants sit in different locations.

He explained that in the circumstances, this was the only viable option.

Justice Elizabeth Musoke urged the appellants to cooperate in order to get the justice they deserve.

“We are here now and with your cooperation, we shall accomplish a lot and catch up with the lost time,” she said.

Justice Remmy Kasule said other than sit and wait in Kampala, they decided to bring the court experience to Mbarara because no one can ascertain when Covid-19 would end.

Justice Stephen Musota advised the convicts to get used to the system because that is where the country is heading to until when Covid-19 vaccine is found.

“What we are doing is not isolating you but the situation demands that we do that. You are advised to take advantage of your contact with the advocate so that you raise any issues, seek all clarifications you seek to have so that at the end of it all you are satisfied with the outcome.’’

The scientific session, the first of its kind at the Court of Appeal will see Justices and counsel physically be present at the High Court in Mbarara whereas their clients will participate via the Zoom technology.

According to the cause-list for the session, 26 of the 40 cases are murder appeals, aggravated defilement (8), aggravated robbery (3), and rape (3).

Two of the murder appellants are seeking to overturn life sentences earlier imposed on them by the High Court.

The session to handle 40 criminal appeals will run for one month.