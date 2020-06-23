UN Women over the weekend launched the Men at Work campaign whose overall objective is to identify ways to enhance the progressive role of men and boys in society, by addressing inequalities that are at the root of violence against women and girls now and in the post COVID-19 normal.

The campaign will include tackling patriarchy and its negative impact at home, at work and in the community, and supporting men and boys to recognize and reject undue privileges that harm women and girls.

The campaign will Identify and promote the right attitude and actions of men in positions of responsibility in the workplace, in public and private administrations across sectors; make our cities safer by underlining and addressing the multiple risks that women and girls face in public spaces, including in markets and on the streets, at any time of the day and contribute to the elimination of domestic violence against women & girls, as well as changes in cultural norms that further expose women and girls to violence and harmful traditional practices in communities.

The campaign was launched by the UN Resident Coordinator representative in Uganda Rosa Malango and Dr. Maxime Houinato, UN Women Country Representative in Uganda.

It is a three-year multi media campaign facilitated by (& targeting) Men to address the increased vulnerabilities of women and girls during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. The campaign is led by a high-level network for positive masculinity with financial support from UN Women Uganda and the Government of Sweden.