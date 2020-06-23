The government through the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem has said they have finalized arrangements to fly in Ugandans from four more countries after those stranded in South Africa.

According to Oryem, the countries on schedule for repatriation of Ugandans include; Sudan, Afghanistan, India, and the United States of America.

Oryem says that the repatriation is already in process with the planes carrying Ugandans from the said countries expected to land at Entebbe by end of this month or the latest July 1st, 2020.

However, this time around, Uganda Airlines will not be deployed to do the fetching but rather Ethiopian Airlines and Fly Dubai have been contacted to handle the travels.

“They are mainly coming with Ethiopian Airlines, most of them are coming in this month, and we are ready to receive them,” Oryem said.

He added that Ugandans in other countries will also be placed on the schedule and communicated to soon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expects Ugandans from the Netherlands to land at Entebbe on Wednesday (today) at 11:30 pm.

Fly Dubai will chatter Ugandans coming in from India while those from the United States and Afghanistan will be brought by a chattered craft by Ethiopian Airlines.

Another group will be expected from the United Kingdom, and according to Oryem, their schedule shows that they should be landing at Entebbe airport by July 1.

While giving accountability of all funds that were received and spent in the fight against the Coronavirus on Sunday, Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said that no flight will move unless if it’s full.

Dr. Aceng said the ministry has been equipped and it is ready to receive all the returnees.