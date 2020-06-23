Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye has taken socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black’s card book and used it against his party, the ruling National Resistance Movement.

Over the last week, Bad Black has been trending for threatening to sue the Ministry of Health for declining to pay her for her role in the campaign against COVID-19.

Bad Black who claimed she demanded Shs500m despite having no contractual obligation with the Ministry claimed she was joining the People Power pressure group of Bobi Wine if she was not paid.

In the end, events promoter and staunch NRM supporter Balaam Barugahara engaged her and reportedly ensured her payment. As a result, Bad Black switched to the NRM and promised to vote Museveni.

Like following the same script, Big Eye has now resurrected an issue of 2011, threatening to sue the NRM and President Museveni for Shs270m.

Through his lawyer Jonathan Kiryoowa, Big Eye claims that in the year 2011, he was part of Museveni’s campaign trail as a performing artiste and his ‘energetic’ performances partly contributed to the re-election of Museveni.

“It suffices to mention that our client ought to have been fairly and reasonably remunerated not only on contractual basis but also on grounds of intellectual property law,” the notice to sue reads.

“Bearing in mind that one of the ideologies of NRM is Economic Liberalism and the NRM has continuously been seen to respect individual and private rights, we hereby demand that you pay our client a sum of Shs 270million being the full settlement of the claims he has against you jointly or severally,” the notice continues.

Big Eye has given the party only 14 days as an ultimatum to decide on his payment or he will seek legal remedy.

Last week, Big Eye cried out to President Museveni, asking for help to clear his shs 400m mortgage loan.

The singer said in a video that he had paid shs 60m on the shs 400m house but had since failed to raise the balance.