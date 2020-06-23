NCBA Bank Uganda Limited (NCBA) has unveiled a new logo and tagline as it officially commences its banking operations as a merged entity.

This follows the issuance of a Letter of No Objection for the business amalgamation between NC Bank Uganda Limited (NC Bank) and Commercial Bank of Africa Uganda Limited (CBA) on May 27, 2020, and the issuance of a commercial banking licence for NCBA Bank Uganda Limited on June 10, 2020.

The issuance of the bank’s licence by Bank of Uganda has paved the way for the two organisations to officially start operations as NCBA Bank Uganda Limited.

Anthony Ndegwa, NCBA’s managing director said the new brand identity will allow the combined entity leverage on the strengths, values, and historic legacies of the former two brands.

“We are pleased to unveil our new inspirational logo, as part of our journey to bring our merger under one unified banner. Starting today, the new NCBA logo and visual identity will be rolled out gradually across all our customer touchpoints,” said Anthony Ndegwa.

He added that the name and logo reflect the new bank’s deep roots and experience in the region. They also represent the ambitions of the bank to become one of the leading banks in Uganda, as well as across the African continent.

“We are excited about our bold, new unified identity which sets us apart and resonates very well with our customers. NCBA is a stronger and larger bank, with the financial strength, expertise, and regional connectivity to put its customers first through an expanded range of products and services,” said Ndegwa.

“The bank is in the process of harmonizing its systems so that customers can enjoy seamless services across our channels in Uganda.

“Our ambition is that by end of quarter three 2020, all NCBA customers will experience the same service levels regardless of their previous relationship at NC Bank or CBA,” Ndegwa said.

The integration of the businesses in Kenya and Rwanda has been completed and Tanzania shall follow soon.