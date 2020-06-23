President Museveni on Wednesday paid a visit to the mission of office for the Republic of Burundi to officially ‘bury’ the former head of state.

Nkurunziza, 55, succumbed to cardiac arrest on 9th June after a short stint in hospital.

The former Burundi principle is due for official burial on Friday, an event President Museveni will not be able to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To officially express his condolences and see off Nkurunziza, Museveni, accompanied by the First Lady Janet made a visit to the Burundi embassy in Kololo to sign a condolence book and deliver his eulogy.

“Condolences from the NRM, the people, the government of Uganda, from my family and myself to the people of Burundi,” Museveni wrote.

He praised Nkurunziza for following the advice of the East African Community on engaging in dialogue with the government of President Pierre Buyoya in 2003.

“This brought the Arusha Accord that gave peace to the people of Burundi for the last 15 or so years. I salute his contribution to EAC and Burundi,” Museveni added.

Janet Museveni on her part said she dedicated the family of the late Nkurunziza in prayer during ‘this difficult time”.

“Please know that we are praying for you,” she said.