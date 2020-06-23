President Yoweri Museveni has said it is not yet safe to reopen schools now, adding that they will still be closed indefinitely.

“As far as the educational Institutions are concerned, nobody who cares about Uganda or our children is talking about re-opening them as of now. It is just too risky,”Museveni said on Monday evening while updating the country on the Coronavirus situation.

The president explained that he is hopeful the dexamethasone drug that has in the past been used as an anti-inflammatory drug to treat brain inflammation, allergy, asthma and other conditions can offer relief for the country in as far as being a vaccine for the virus.

He said that with this, schools will be able to reopen after getting a vaccine but noted for now, it is still too early.

“With the school population, let us be patient. In the meantime, we are going to launch a big long distance education program, certainly through radios. We are going to give free radio-sets to all the homesteads. Radios will soon be distributed. Also, the printed educational materials will be provided.”

President Museveni had last month said education institutions would open on June 4 for in Primary Seven, Senior Four, Senior Six candidates and students in their final years in Universities and other tertiary institutions so as to prepare well for the end of year examination.

However, he backtracked on reopening saying it is not yet safe.

The Ministry of Education recently said it was still consulting various stakeholders on guidelines to protect the safe reopening of education institutions.

Last week, the State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo said the Health ministry and the Covid taskforce have given schools conditions they must fulfill before they are allowed to reopen.

He revealed that schools will be required to renovate buildings, build new ones to decongest, provide facemasks for all students and having all teachers and students checked for the virus before allowing them at school.

The Minister however said the guidelines will have to be discussed by cabinet before being passed.