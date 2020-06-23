MTN Uganda has launched a campaign aimed at sensitizing customers on why it’s important to keep some mobile money with MTN MoMo and the associated benefits like the convenience of paying for products and services like airtime, voice and data bundles, Yaka electricity units, national water, school fees, shopping and much more.

In the campaign that will run under the theme, “Keep some Money on MTN MoMo, It saves”, MTN is encouraging customers to keep some money with MTN MoMo on their phones, because it is convenient, safe and could come to their rescue in emergencies during these times of covid19 and the curfews that they live under as a result.

Most Ugandans already know MTN MoMo and how it works. Many more are already using it for sending and receiving money. However, some continue to use cash for many of their daily needs.

Although it is inconveniencing, some customers would rather walk to the shop to buy airtime, bundles or MBs, and even to pay for their utility bills, yet they can conveniently use MTN MoMo from wherever they are.

In the end, however, customers wish they had mobile money on the phones more so in emergencies.

“This new campaign is about encouraging our customers to keep some MTN MoMo on their phones because it saves,” said Stephen Mutana, the General Manager, Mobile Financial Services at MTN Uganda.

“You don’t have to deposit all your money, keep some on MTN MoMo to use it when you need it most. For example, if you have 5,000/-, you can deposit 2,000/- on your MTN MoMo account. This 2,000/- will come in handy when you need to buy airtime or data bundles at night when the shop is closed or if your power goes off at night and you need to buy Yaka units,” Mutana advised.

MTN MoMo can do everything and even more than physical cash.

With MTN MoMo, customers can buy airtime, voice and data bundles, and can also conveniently pay for shopping at the supermarket, pay for fuel, and much more conveniently using their phone, anytime, anywhere.

Even for school fees, MTN MoMo customers no longer need to queue at the bank for hours.

Customers can deposit as low as 500/- on their MTN MoMo account and dial *165# or use the MyMTN app for safe, reliable, and convenient transactions.

Relatedly, Stephen also cautioned MTN MoMo customers against sharing their PINs.

“Keep your MTN MoMo PIN safe. Don’t share it with anyone. Nobody can access money on your phone unless you give them your PIN which only you should know”, Mutana said.