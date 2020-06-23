Senior political journalist Joseph Sabiti is set to return on the airwaves of NBS Television as the station unveils the ‘Political Command Centre’ ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Sabiti’s return was revealed by Desire Derekford Mugumisa, who is the head of public relations and communications at Next Media.

NBS TV on Tuesday launched the ‘Political Command Centre’ at Skys Hotel in Naguru having put together an extensive plan to exhaustively cover the whole nation and deliver daily spot-checks across the country in the build-up, during and in the aftermath of the forthcoming elections in 2021.

Speaking at the launch, Joyce Bagala, the head of news and current affairs at Next Media Services said,

“Our viewers, you already know how much we value you and it won’t be any less with this. We are going to, just like we did with our COVID-19 coverage, adjust our programming to ensure you’re well updated,”

“On Monday, June 27th, you can expect a new property that will come to you daily at midday with all the latest on the elections from across the country, along with our 4:30 pm and 8:30 pm special bulletins,” Bagala added.

With the Electoral Commission coming out last week to say that all campaigns will be held on TV, Radios and online, Next Media Services’ Chief Strategy Officer Joseph Kigozi said,” all candidates, regardless of their political affiliations or any other divides, shall be catered for.”

NBS will, through its fully-fledged research department conduct opinion polls in the central region along with selected hotspots across the country.

Mugumisa said that the polls will be both online and on the ground.

The ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda reaffirmed NBS’ position in Ugandan TV terrain as the station became the leading brand in covering the pandemic, thanks to its up-to-date technology to work within the provided guidelines by government and the Ministry of Health.

This along with its previous milestones covering major events in the past, including the 2016 general elections, the Pope’s visit, and more proved the station as the number one source of news and current affairs in the country.

In 2016, NBS Television went all out with its live broadcasting niche, following candidates on campaign trails and offering minute to minute update.