The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said Ugandans who had been stranded in the Netherlands and Sudan will arrive in Uganda today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

According to a statement they will be received by the Ministry officials before they proceed to their quarantine centres.

“There will arrival of Ugandans who were stranded abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic from the following countries,” says the statement by the public diplomacy department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the statement, Ugandans from Sudan, Khartoum will arrive at 3:30 pm, whereas their counterparts from the Netherlands are expected to land at 11:30 pm.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs will receive them at the airport and thereafter have press briefing on the commencement of the repatriation process of Ugandans who have been stranded abroad.”

Early this week, the Uganda Airlines revealed that it will fly back Ugandans stranded in South Africa on Thursday, June 25.

On Sunday, the Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng told journalists that preparations to have all Ugandans stuck abroad repatriated are still going on but said they ought to make their bookings.

“It is not us booking for them. No flight will move unless it is full so there has to be a coordination mechanism since Ugandans are not in one country,” Aceng said.

She noted that the coordination is being carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government last week asked that every Ugandan who returns must undergo a 14 -day mandatory quarantine but also must indicate to the responsible embassy their choice of quarantine facility in Uganda.

A list of 37 quarantine centres including high-end private hotels for self- pay, budget/ medium-end private hotels also for self -pay where each person is required to pay shs150,000 per night and public facilities has been put in place.