Uganda Cranes players have started a campaign to demand the shs 3.7 billion pledge made by President Yoweri Museveni in appreciation of their outstanding performance in the 2019 African Nations Cup tournament.

Having qualified for the last 16 for the first time in 41 years during the 2019 edition of the African Nations Cup held in Egypt, the president hosted the Cranes team at State House in Entebbe where he promised to reward them.

“I am very happy that the Cranes went up to the last 16. I know we will perform better next time. I will work with the government to organize one million dollars (shs3.7bn) to distribute among the players and officials in a way you share it,” Museveni said in July 2019.

However, almost a year after the pledge, the national team players have taken to social media to demand the money.

“We know a promise is not a debt but we still needed to remind you Mr. president on what you promised. It will be better for you to tell us u gave it out but all in all, we want to make those people who believe we received our share that we have not yet got it,” Joseph Ochaya posted on his Facebook.

Accompanying the message with a video of the president meeting the team, the players asked him to come out to clear the air about the same.

“In these tough Covid-19 times with everyone trying to fend for themselves, we find the timing right to remind you as the number one citizen of the Pearl of Africa about the promise soon after our respectable show during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last year,” Hassan Wasswa posted on his social.

The national team captain, Denis Onyango joined his colleagues to demand what belongs to them.

“As a captain, my teammates (some already retired now) have been on my neck humbling requesting (others in a demanding tone because of the desperate times) me to remind you of the promise,” Onyango posted.

“We feel frustrated, unhappy, and somewhat under-appreciated that our token of appreciation hangs in balance. We truly believe that you will come to our rescue soonest as you have done in the past.”