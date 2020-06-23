People Power pressure group founder, presidential hopeful and Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has called upon former firebase crew member and fellow singer Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman to open his eyes and realize he is being used as a political tool.

According to Bobi Wine, the ruling NRM and President Museveni have found a soft spot in Buchaman and like other people, he will be used while they plot his downfall.

Bobi’s comments follow the debacle that befell Buchaman last week, leading to his arrest and detention for reportedly disrupting a National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) community engagement meeting in Katwe, a Kampala suburb.

Buchaman, a recent appointee for the office of Presidential Advisor was bundled up by police officers and injured in the process.

Speaking about the incident at People Power offices in Kamwokya, Bobi Wine said that the scenario should serve as a lesson to Buchaman that he is a nobody and will soon be if he does not wake up.

“The way he (Buchaman) was roughed up and arrested. As my brother, fellow youth, and singer, I advise him to meditate about this scenario, there is nothing Museveni wants from Buchaman. However, like the rest, he will be used and dumped badly,” Bobi said.

Bobi likened Buchaman’s situation to that of, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, Kasirye Gwanga, Kakoza Mutale, Gen Kale Kayihura who he claims were betrayed by the same man they honestly served the regime.

“I ask Buchaman to use this moment and learn, let him be on the right side. What Museveni is doing is giving him some money and causing him hate within the people, this is the right time to think right and choose the right things,” he added.