Light the World Ministries senior pastor Wilson Bugembe has appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to consider reopening churches and places of worship.

Pastor Bugembe added that religious leaders are ready to observe all guidelines put in place by government and the Ministry of Health in order to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Pastor Bugembe made these remarks while delivering his live televised service on Sunday from his Nansana residence.

He said, “I want to ask Mr. President Museveni, if you’re watching me, please consider reopening churches. We shall be able to manage ourselves.”

Pastor Bugembe added that at Light the World Ministries for example, they have the capacity to hold services for the whole day from morning until 10pm in smaller shifts so as to keep social distancing.

“We shall even buy these temperature guns. Our file might not even be on the President’s table but please, if you’re watching mr President, please consider opening up churches,” Pastor Bugembe pleaded.

Bugembe, however, said that if the situation is still risky in the President and health experts view, then, churches should remain closed.

Pastor Bugembe is not the first religious leader to urge government to consider reopening places of worship.

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje in his address during the ‘scientific’ Eid-el-fitr celebrations said that prayers are also essential and places of worship should be opened up for people to pray for their country.

Several pastors, including the leader of the Born Again faith in Uganda, Pastor Joseph Sserwadda have also made such remarks on their media platforms increasing the pressure on government to consider opening up places of worship.

Churches were among the first places and activities to be closed in March as the country prepared itself to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to senior presidential press secretary Don Wanyama, President Museveni will deliver another address on Monday evening, 8pm to update the country on the current situation of the pandemic in the country and religious leaders and faithfuls will be waiting to know if they would be allowed to gather after over three months in lockdown.