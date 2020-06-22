Lawyers acting on behalf of Seyitan Babatayo, a woman who accused Nigerian musician of rape, have complained to police about what they say was her unlawful arrest on Tuesday.

Earlier this month Babatayo alleged that in 2018 she was raped by singer Oladapo Oyebanjo, known as D’banj.

Mike Ozekhome, a lawyer acting on behalf of D’banj, says that his client denies the charges and has written to Ms Babatayo informing her that he will take legal action unless the allegations are withdrawn.

Earlier this week Ms Babatayo says she was arrested by police, and released on bail. Her lawyers say they are unaware of any reason for her arrest and have lodged a complaint.

Tommy Ojoge-Daniel, a lawyer acting on behalf of Ms Babatayo, says that his client reported the alleged rape to the police on 8 June. She says the incident took place in a Lagos hotel in 2018.

The police spokesperson has not responded to the BBC’s calls.

In recent weeks protests have taken place across Nigeria after a number of high-profile rape allegations were reported.

Governors from Nigeria’s 36 states joined together last week to launch a state of emergency over gender-based violence.