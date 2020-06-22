Makerere University Business School Academic Staff Association (MUBASA) members have threatened to lay down their tools over the government’s failure to harmonize staff salaries.

Through their chairperson Brian Muyomba, these lecturers said in the meeting they had last year with the head of state, this problem was supposed to be resolved by July this year, but all in vain.

Their strike comes at the time when the government is in advanced stages of ensuring that schools resume since all the learning institutions were closed in a bid to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Muyomba said despite the directive from President Museveni to harmonize the salaries, the matter is still complicated.

“We met the president in December but none of these ministries or technocrats we have engaged have shown a commitment to have the matter solved by July. We are running out of time and we realized that July is just a few weeks away but we have not received any commitment,” he said.

He said that they don’t mind whether the university is closed if their issues are not addressed.

“We have developed a culture of diplomacy and not striking. It should be clear that the time we resolve and resort to such methods, it means we can’t do anything. If closing down the University will solve the problem, then so be it because this is a ten-year problem,” he said.