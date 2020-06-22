Controversial political and security commentator, Charles Rwomushana has joined the list of candidates to vie for the presidential seat in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

In a June 222, 2020 letter to the Electoral Commission, Rwomushana, through his lawyers of Mujurizi, Alinaitwe and Byamukama Company Advocates has written seeking to be allowed to carry out consultations.

“We act for and on behalf of our client, Charles Rwomushana,a presidential aspirant in the forthcoming presidential elections schedule for 2021. He intends to carry out nationwide consultations, prepare his manifesto and other campaign materials, raise funds for his campaigns through lawful means and convene meetings of national delegates,” the lawyers say in the letter to the EC chairperson.

In the letter, Rwomushana’s lawyers ask the Electoral Commission chairperson to allow him start his consultative meetings and that he will notify the relevant local council authorities and police of the area where he wants to consult voters.

“In light of the Ministry of Health guidelines/ presidential directives on Covid-19, we seek your indulgence and guidance on how best our client shall carry out countrywide consultations.”

The controversial former intelligence operative is the latest to declare his intention to stand for presidency to unseat the incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni.

The others who have already declared interest include Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine and former spymaster, Lt.Gen.Henry Tumukunde.

Rwomushana served in the Constituent Assembly (CA) as the representative for Rujumbura County in Rukungiri District and participated in the drafting of the 1995 constitution.

The former Guild President of Makerere University also served as Resident District Commissioner for Pader district and Head of Economics and Research at Internal Security Organisation (ISO) and it is because of his remarks for and against the current government that many have christened him as being controversial.