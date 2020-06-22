Kyadondo East Member of Parliament (MP) and presidential hopeful, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine has put President Museveni on notice, urging him to organize a ‘normal’ election or step down peacefully.

The Electoral Commission on Tuesday last week announced that mass rallies will not be allowed during the forthcoming 2021 general elections to avoid the spread of Coronavirus and that campaigns will be done on radios and TVs.

While addressing the press at the ‘People Power’ headquarters in Kamwokya on Monday afternoon, Kyagulanyi said that what they want is a ‘normal’ election and it is what they are going to participate in as a movement.

Kyagulanyi reminded Museveni that on the eve of the 1980 elections, he (Museveni) put the now former President Milton Obote on notice, and therefore, there are also putting him on a similar notice.

Kyagulanyi said, “Mr. Museveni, you might have forgotten what you said in 1980 but we have not, you put Obote on notice on the eve of the 1980 elections. You said that if the 1980 elections were rigged, you will go to the bush and fight him. We have reached to that point once again,”

“We are telling you, that you either organise a free and fair election or you step down peacefully.”

Kyagulanyi added that if Museveni continues ‘provoking’ Ugandans, “Ugandans will rise against you and you will end up in the dustbin of history like your friends Gaddafi, Mobutu, Omar-el-Bashir. So take our words.”

Kyagulanyi said that what President Museveni fears are the people because there was no Coronavirus when the People Power consultation meetings were blocked or when his music shows were banned.

Kyagulanyi said that several elections gave already been carried out, normally in Burundi and Malawi which is preparing for one this month, and therefore no one should tell Ugandans that we will have a scientific election.

“As we speak, America which has been severely hit by the Coronavirus pandemic is having an election this year. We should not be fooled,”

Kyagulanyi reaffirmed that he will take on the incumbent President Museveni in the forthcoming election in 2021.