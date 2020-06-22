The Soroti Regional Referral Hospital has conducted a successful operation that delivered a live baby girl who was implanted on the liver of its mother.

According to a statement from the hospital, the baby was implanted on the lower lobe of the liver but both the mother and baby were saved successfully.

The mother of the baby has been identified as Florence Anabo, a 23-year-old who had developed what the doctors have termed as ‘an ectopic pregnancy’ which is a rare condition where the embryo implants itself on the liver.

Soroti hospital said that Anabo was a referral from Amuria Hospital about two months ago with the pregnancy at 28 weeks at the time.

“She has been admitted and monitored for these 2 months till (June 15) when the operation was done,” hospital said in a tweet.

The operation was led by Dr. Joseph Epodoi, a senior consultant surgeon and was assisted by Dr. John Oumo Ekunait, a senior consultant gynecologist.

Speaking to the press, Dr. Chebet said they conducted several tests and consultations with several other medics before taking it on.

She said, “We went to the theatre and under general anesthesia, we operated. At first, we did not know exactly where the baby was implanted. We thought perhaps the placenta was just attached to the liver and the baby was on top until we got him and found the whole abdomen up and below the underlying parts was filled with the liver.”

“When we opened we found the baby below the liver. The surgeon came in and approached from the lower lobe of the liver, he opened and delivered a baby girl of weight 1.5Kg,” Dr. Chebet added.

Although Soroti Hospital had carried out operations of placentas in the ovary and uterus, this one on the liver was the first of such kind.

Other medics who assisted in the operation included Dr. Guma (anesthetist), Cathy and Martin (NICU nurses), MOs, and intern Drs.

Soroti Hospital is a publicly funded hospital, is one of the 13 regional referral hospitals in Uganda. It is the referral hospital for Amuria, Bukedea, Kaberamaido, Katakwi, Kumi, Ngora, Serere, and Soroti districts.